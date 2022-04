Jared MacDonald covers the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers beat for the Bowling Green Daily News. Today, he joins Joe and Eric on the Underdog Pawdcast to talk about WKU’s tall task of maintaining the momentum that the 2021 season created for the program. Plus, the Tops’ place in the new C-USA, three offensive coordinators, and travel mishaps. Happy football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcasts on Apple.