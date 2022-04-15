Underdog Pawdcast: Southern Miss Head Coach Will Hall Joins The Show

Will Hall’s Southern Miss program has some massive obstacles left to overcome as they prepare for the Golden Eagles’ return to the Sun Belt. However, they’ve already dealt with several issues that have only made them stronger. Coach Hall joined Joe Londergan and Eric Henry to talk about the program’s progress under his direction, as well as lessons from his D2 days, and his own leadership skills inherited from his father. Happy football watching!

