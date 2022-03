It’s just about time for spring football in Birmingham as UAB begin preparations for the 2022 season. Evan Dudley of AL.com joins Joe and Eric for some added perspective on the Blazers’ historic bowl win against BYU and the new faces joining Bill Clark’s squad. Are the Blazers ready to jump back to the top of C-USA West in their last season in the league?

