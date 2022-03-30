FAU Football: Conference USA releases FAU’s updated 2022 schedule

Conference USA re-released their 2022 schedule on Wednesday, which includes 8 conference games for each team. This comes after recent developments with Conference USA agreeing to separate from Southern Miss, Old Dominion, and Marshall at the end of this academic year. FAU will now open the season with a Week 0 matchup at home against Charlotte on August 27th. The Owls will still keep the same dates with Ohio (Week 1), Southeastern Louisiana (Week 2), UCF (Week 3), and Purdue (Week 4).
FAU’s Complete 2022 Schedule
8/27: vs. Charlotte
9/3: @ Ohio
9/10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana
9/17: vs. UCF
9/24: @ Purdue
10/1: @ North Texas
BYE WEEK
10/15: vs. Rice
10/22: @ UTEP
10/29: vs. UAB
11/12: @ FIU
11/19: @ Middle Tennessee
11/26: vs. Western Kentucky
All games will take place on a Saturday, with the Owls’ bye week coming in Week 6. FAU will both open and close the season at home and will not spend more than two weeks away from home at any given time.
