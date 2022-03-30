 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

FAU Football: Conference USA releases FAU’s updated 2022 schedule

FAU receives new schedule from Conference USA.

By Noah Goldberg
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 FIU at FAU Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Conference USA re-released their 2022 schedule on Wednesday, which includes 8 conference games for each team. This comes after recent developments with Conference USA agreeing to separate from Southern Miss, Old Dominion, and Marshall at the end of this academic year. FAU will now open the season with a Week 0 matchup at home against Charlotte on August 27th. The Owls will still keep the same dates with Ohio (Week 1), Southeastern Louisiana (Week 2), UCF (Week 3), and Purdue (Week 4).

FAU’s Complete 2022 Schedule

8/27: vs. Charlotte

9/3: @ Ohio

9/10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

9/17: vs. UCF

9/24: @ Purdue

10/1: @ North Texas

BYE WEEK

10/15: vs. Rice

10/22: @ UTEP

10/29: vs. UAB

11/12: @ FIU

11/19: @ Middle Tennessee

11/26: vs. Western Kentucky

All games will take place on a Saturday, with the Owls’ bye week coming in Week 6. FAU will both open and close the season at home and will not spend more than two weeks away from home at any given time.

More From Underdog Dynasty

Loading comments...