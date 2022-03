Dan and Emily are back to discuss some recent AAC news, including fallout from the lack of playoff expansion and incoming realignment. Plus, Emily has been talking to coaches, including interviews with Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee. Hear what that they had to say about the transfer portal and key matchups for the 2022 season on the latest Underdog Pawdcast.

