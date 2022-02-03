Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: Senior Bowl and Signing Day in the AAC Updates from two of the biggest CFB events February has to offer. By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk Feb 3, 2022, 1:11pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: Senior Bowl and Signing Day in the AAC Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Dan and Emily are back to talk AAC football. Emily is at the Senior Bowl this week, while National Signing Day is taking the spotlight elsewhere. Emily also talks about Trey McBride and her piece on him and his family. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty AAC Signing Day Round Up FIU Football: 2022 National Signing Day Recap James Madison Completes move to Sun Belt with Official Announcement How the AAC is Spending Money With an Unknown Future NFL Draft Player Profile: D’Vonte Price It’s Time for the AAC to Change Its Scheduling Model Loading comments...
