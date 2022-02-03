 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: Senior Bowl and Signing Day in the AAC

Updates from two of the biggest CFB events February has to offer.

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Dan and Emily are back to talk AAC football. Emily is at the Senior Bowl this week, while National Signing Day is taking the spotlight elsewhere. Emily also talks about Trey McBride and her piece on him and his family.

Download this episode here.

