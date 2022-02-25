Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Schedule Release What matchups are you looking forward to most in the 2022 AAC season? By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk Feb 25, 2022, 3:12pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Schedule Release Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dan and Emily are back to discuss the AAC’s schedule release, including what games to watch and tentative expectations for each school. Plus, Emily went to Super Bowl week and has thoughts to share on the halftime show. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty Without a Conference, Where Does UMass Go From Here? Former FAU Safety Andrew Soroh Drafted by USFL’s Houston Gamblers Former FAU QB & ‘Last Chance U’ Star De’Andre Johnson Drafted by USFL’s New Jersey Generals Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA West Signings Roundup CAA Welcomes North Carolina A&T as Newest Member Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA East Signings Roundup Loading comments...
