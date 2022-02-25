 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Schedule Release

What matchups are you looking forward to most in the 2022 AAC season?

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Duke’s Mayo Classic - East Carolina v Appalachian State Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dan and Emily are back to discuss the AAC’s schedule release, including what games to watch and tentative expectations for each school. Plus, Emily went to Super Bowl week and has thoughts to share on the halftime show.

