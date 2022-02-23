Former FAU QB & ‘Last Chance U’ Star De’Andre Johnson Drafted by USFL’s New Jersey Generals

Former FAU quarterback De’Andre Johnson was selected by the New Jersey Generals with the 5th pick of the 12th round of the first USFL Draft since the league’s revival. Johnson, who started his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College in 2016, was one of the stars of the second season of “Last Chance U” on Netflix. Following his standout undefeated season at EMCC, Johnson transferred to FAU to play under HC Lane Kiffin.

At FAU, Johnson was featured as a dual-threat QB, but did not see much playing time his first season as an Owl due to a blood clot that was discovered after a trip to the emergency room just before FAU played at Wisconsin. This sidelined Johnson for the rest of the 2017 season. In 2018, Johnson returned to action primarily as one of the backups, along with Rafe Peavey, to starting QB Chris Robison.

Following his stint with FAU, Johnson finished his collegiate career at Texas Southern in 2019. Johnson played in 7 games, throwing 9 TDs, but the Tigers ultimately finished the year 0-11.

Johnson returned to Boca Raton to participate in FAU’s Pro Day workouts in 2021, where he ran a 4.3u 40-yard dash. Johnson went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Johnson then signed to play with the Sea Lions of The Spring League. In 6 games, Johnson threw for 574 yards with 5 TDs and 7 INTs. He was scouted as a rather inconsistent QB, but when he was hot, he was hot.

Johnson will compete to be the starter with former Tarleton State QB Ben Holmes, whom the Generals drafted with their first round pick.

The revamped USFL regular season will kick off April 16th with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.