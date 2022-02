National Signing Day 2022 came and went, so Eric and Joe compiled their notes from the newest crop of signees in Conference USA’s East division. A recap of the West is on the way. Each team has their own reasons to be excited, including several quarterbacks like Caden Veltkamp, Cole Pennington, and Gunnar Holmberg who could be the face of the league after 2022. Happy football watching!

