Underdog Pawdcast: Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss are Out on C-USA The impending breakup gets even more awkward. By Joe Londergan and Eric C. Henry Feb 12, 2022, 2:57pm EST On Friday morning, Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss announced their intention to no longer compete within Conference USA, effective June 30, 2022. So, what happens now? Joe and Eric discuss.
