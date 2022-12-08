Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Championship Recap + Coaching Change Reactions

The UTSA Roadrunners are once again champions of Conference USA. Jeff Traylor helped cement his team’s legacy in the league as they prepare for the jump to the AAC, one that Seth Littrell won’t be making. Littrell was let go following the game in the wake of UNT Athletic Director Wren Baker departing.

Then, the guys dive into the hires of Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic and Trent Dilfer at UAB. Somewhat surprisingly, only two of the programs that jump to the AAC from C-USA will be retaining their coaches. Then it’s time to chat about the hiring of Jamey Chadwell at Liberty and more as the league continues to make drastic changes. Happy football watching!

