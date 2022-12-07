Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Championship Recap + Army-Navy Preview

Dan and Emily are back to break down the AAC Championship Game, what Tulane did right and what UCF did wrong. The Green Wave finish with a conference championship just one season after finishing 2-10.

After that, they’re joined by Navy fullbacks coach, Jason MacDonald to. That’s because it’s Army-Navy week on what is now a ‘Go Navy, Beat Army’ podcast. It doesn’t hurt that Emily gets yet another chance to discuss one of her favorite things about the sport. Later, they get into the coaching carousel within the AAC, including the most recent moves made within the conference. Scott Satterfield takes over a Cincinnati team moving to the Big 12 and former Tennessee OC Alex Golesh takes command at South Florida.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem