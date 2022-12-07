Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Championship Game Recap + Coaching Changes

Brian and Zeke talk Troy’s destruction of Coastal Carolina en route to their Sun Belt Championship, and how much the eventual departure of head coach Jamey Chadwell to Liberty played into the ultimate result of the game.

Chadwell was announced as the coach of the Flames the morning following the game, but Gunnar Watson and company’s stellar performance helped as well.

On the topic of Chadwell, the boys also discuss whether Grayson McCall’s future is with the Chanticleers or whether it lies elsewhere, the hire of NC State OC Tim Beck as the team’s new head coach, and Texas State announcing GJ Kinne as their new coach in this edition of the Sun Belt podcast.

