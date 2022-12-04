College Football Playoff: Tulane #16, Troy #24, UTSA #25

Following a weekend of conference championship games in the FBS, the College Football Playoff Committee released their final top 25 prior to the beginning of bowl season.

Take a look at the full and final #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings upon completion of the 2022 college football season!

pic.twitter.com/SDupvlJ7XF — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2022

The Tulane Green Wave moved up to #16 from #18 this week. Saturday saw Tulane win the American Athletic Conference Championship against the UCF Knights, who fell out of the rankings. UCF was the CFP’s #22 coming into that game.

This week’s rankings saw two new G5 additions with the #24 Troy Trojans and the #25 UTSA Roadrunners.

UTSA secured their second consecutive Conference USA Championship this weekend after a 48-27 win over rival North Texas in the championship matchup. Troy won the Sun Belt West Division this year and won their first league title since 2017. The Trojans made their first appearance in the Sun Belt Championship game, which they hosted, and defeated Coastal Carolina 45-26.

Tulane are scheduled to face #10 USC in the Cotton Bowl on January 2. Troy and UTSA will play each other in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday, December 16.