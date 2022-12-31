G5 and FCS Players Who Accepted 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invites

On Saturday, February 4, the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. In practice throughout the week and in the game itself, dozens of players from all over the country will have the chance to improve their Draft Stock and meet with representatives from across the NFL.
Last year, G5 names like Malik Willis, Bailey Zappe, and Tariq Woolen made the most of their opportunity in Mobile on their way to the professional ranks. Here are the names from the Group of Five, FCS, and lower levels that will have their chance in 2023.
This list will be updated as more players accept invites.
Defensive Backs
JL Skinner - Boise State
Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama
Defensive Line
Thomas Incoom - Central Michigan
Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina
Karl Brooks - Bowling Green
Fullbacks
Hunter Luepke - North Dakota State
Linebackers
Nick Hampton - Appalachian State
Andre Carter II - Army
Isaiah Land - Florida A&M
Aubrey Miller Jr. - Jackson State
Carlton Martial - Troy
Dorian Williams - Tulane
Long Snappers
Alex Ward - UCF
Robert Soderholm III - Virginia Military Institute
Offensive Line
Blake Freeland - BYU
Cody Mauch - North Dakota State
Nick Saldiveri - Old Dominion
McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga
Quarterbacks
Jaren Hall - BYU
Jake Haener - Fresno State
Clayton Tune - Houston
Tyson Bagent - Shepherd (Division II)
Running Backs
Camerun Peoples - Appalachian State
Tight Ends
Josh Whyle - Cincinnati
Wide Receivers
Tre Tucker - Cincinnati
Nathaniel “Tank” Dell - Houston
Rashee Rice - SMU
Jalen Wayne - South Alabama
Andre Iosivas - Princeton
Puka Nacua - BYU
