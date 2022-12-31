G5 and FCS Players Who Accepted 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invites

On Saturday, February 4, the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. In practice throughout the week and in the game itself, dozens of players from all over the country will have the chance to improve their Draft Stock and meet with representatives from across the NFL.

Last year, G5 names like Malik Willis, Bailey Zappe, and Tariq Woolen made the most of their opportunity in Mobile on their way to the professional ranks. Here are the names from the Group of Five, FCS, and lower levels that will have their chance in 2023.

This list will be updated as more players accept invites.

Defensive Backs

JL Skinner - Boise State

Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama

Defensive Line

Thomas Incoom - Central Michigan

Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina

Karl Brooks - Bowling Green

Fullbacks

Hunter Luepke - North Dakota State

Linebackers

Nick Hampton - Appalachian State

Andre Carter II - Army

Isaiah Land - Florida A&M

Aubrey Miller Jr. - Jackson State

Carlton Martial - Troy

Dorian Williams - Tulane

Long Snappers

Alex Ward - UCF

Robert Soderholm III - Virginia Military Institute

Offensive Line

Blake Freeland - BYU

Cody Mauch - North Dakota State

Nick Saldiveri - Old Dominion

McClendon Curtis - Chattanooga

Quarterbacks

Jaren Hall - BYU

Jake Haener - Fresno State

Clayton Tune - Houston

Tyson Bagent - Shepherd (Division II)

Running Backs

Camerun Peoples - Appalachian State

Tight Ends

Josh Whyle - Cincinnati

Wide Receivers

Tre Tucker - Cincinnati

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell - Houston

Rashee Rice - SMU

Jalen Wayne - South Alabama

Andre Iosivas - Princeton

Puka Nacua - BYU