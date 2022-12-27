NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be named Head Coach at Bethune-Cookman

Former 12-year standout and NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed is set to take over the head coaching duties at FCS Bethune-Cookman.

As first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the nine-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro selection will become the 16th head coach in Wildcats history. The 44-year-old Reed has served in an administrative role at his alma mater Miami (Fla.) for the past three seasons and also has coaching experience, having served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Former University of Miami & NFL star Ed Reed will be next coach at Bethune-Cookman, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 27, 2022

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach.



More information will be forthcoming.# | # | # — Bethune-Cookman Athletics (@BCUAthletics) December 27, 2022

Reed becomes the latest high-profile hire at the FCS level among HBCU and Southwestern Athletic Conference programs, following Deion Sanders’ much ballyhooed tenure at Jackson State and Eddie George’s current tenure at Tennessee State.

Bethune-Cookman isn’t a stranger to making hires of former athletes, as BC-U’s current Athletic Director is former NBA All-Star and head coach Reggie Theus.

Reed will look to guide Bethune-Cookman back to a winning record for the first time since 2019 — and of equal importance — a victory in the Florida Classic against rival Florida A&M, having lost two straight after besting the Rattlers for nine straight years from 2011-2019.

The Wildcats relieved Terry Sims of his duties following back-to-back 2-9 campaigns in Daytona Beach.

Sims had five straight winning seasons to start his tenure after taking over for Brian Jenkins, who led the Wildcats to three FCS playoff appearances and a 46-14 record including a 34-6 mark in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play from 2010-2014.