 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be named Head Coach at Bethune-Cookman

NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed is set to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University.

By Eric C. Henry
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Former 12-year standout and NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed is set to take over the head coaching duties at FCS Bethune-Cookman.

As first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the nine-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro selection will become the 16th head coach in Wildcats history. The 44-year-old Reed has served in an administrative role at his alma mater Miami (Fla.) for the past three seasons and also has coaching experience, having served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Reed becomes the latest high-profile hire at the FCS level among HBCU and Southwestern Athletic Conference programs, following Deion Sanders’ much ballyhooed tenure at Jackson State and Eddie George’s current tenure at Tennessee State.

Bethune-Cookman isn’t a stranger to making hires of former athletes, as BC-U’s current Athletic Director is former NBA All-Star and head coach Reggie Theus.

Reed will look to guide Bethune-Cookman back to a winning record for the first time since 2019 — and of equal importance — a victory in the Florida Classic against rival Florida A&M, having lost two straight after besting the Rattlers for nine straight years from 2011-2019.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Bethune-Cookman at Miami
Reed had served as Miami’s Chief of Staff for three seasons.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Wildcats relieved Terry Sims of his duties following back-to-back 2-9 campaigns in Daytona Beach.

Sims had five straight winning seasons to start his tenure after taking over for Brian Jenkins, who led the Wildcats to three FCS playoff appearances and a 46-14 record including a 34-6 mark in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play from 2010-2014.

More From Underdog Dynasty

Loading comments...