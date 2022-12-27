Buffalo runs through sloppy Georgia Southern for 23-21 Camellia Bowl win

Buffalo bullied Georgia Southern and held off the Eagles for a 23-21 victory in the 2022 Camellia Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

Southern had all sorts of trouble dealing with Buffalo receiver Justin Marshall, who pulled down 11 grabs for 127 yards, along with a clutch catch that iced the win for the Bulls late in the fourth quarter.

New Buffalo QB Cole Snyder played a clean game despite nearly throwing multiple interceptions, throwing for 265 and a score in the win. The dropped picks were 100% the fault of GS’ awful defense, which could have secured at least four INTs had they held on to balls that hit them right in the hands.

Despite some video game numbers in the passing game from quarterback Kyle Vantrease, the former Bulls signal-caller didn’t do enough to earn the comeback win, throwing for 352 and two scores, but tossed a costly interception that allowed Buffalo to take a two-score lead, eventually leading to the win.

The game started slow for both teams, as Georgia Southern settled for a pair of field goals early behind some suspect play calling in the red zone. Not being able to cash in on those possessions almost certainly cost Southern the victory, as the Eagles were stagnant inside the Buffalo 20-yard line early.

Bulls running back Tajay Ahmed finished the day with 97 yards and a first quarter touchdown run that gave the team from up north a 14-6 advantage through one frame.

From there, the Buffalo offense did just enough, setting up kicker Alex McNulty for three field goals to preserve the win, as Georgia Southern struggled to string together meaningful offensive possessions or cash in the red zone early.

Buffalo ends the season with a winning record at 7-6, while Georgia Southern will go back to the drawing board on both sides of the ball, needing a new QB for the 2023 campaign and almost certainly needing replacements on defense if the Eagles don’t want to field another bottom-five unit next Fall.