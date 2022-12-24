Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Bowl Season Part 2, Transfer Portal Tampering?

As we get towards the end of C-USA’s bowl season, Eric and Joe recap what’s happened so far now that Joe isn’t sick or trapped in an airport. Western Kentucky showed what they can do with talent that could all return next year. Liberty lost a close contest to Toledo in Boca Raton, Rice were the victim of an incredible Frank Gore performance, UAB end Bryant Vincent’s time on a high note, and North Texas came up short in Frisco.

Plus, Middle Tennessee get to spend Christmas in paradise with a game against San Diego State.

Then, Jeff Traylor is concerned about schools tampering with G5 players that are considering the portal. How can that be combatted? Happy football watching and happy holidays!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @Joehio_ and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites