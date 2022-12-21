Underdog Pawdcast: Tyrick James Interview and AAC Season Superlatives

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, from Underdog Dynasty!

Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk are back with an interview with Tulane tight end Tyrick James. The Waco, Texas native has been an effective red zone target for Willie Fritz’s offense with five touchdown catches and 11.4 yards per catch this season. James and the Green Wave are preparing for a huge start to the new year as they face USC in the Cotton Bowl on January 2.

After that, they give out year end superlatives for the best of the best in the American Athletic Conference. Plus, they break down Navy’s decision to promote defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach and the first two games of bowl season for the conference.

Download this episode here and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites.