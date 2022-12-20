2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama - How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview

Kickoff time: 9 PM ET
Location: Caesar’s Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV: ESPN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis.
Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Radio: WKLX (SAM 100.7 FM) and WWKU (ESPN Radio 102.7 FM) in Bowling Green. Sports Talk 99.5 FM in Mobile.
According to DraftKings, South Alabama is a one-point favorite with the over/under set at 57 points.*
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Notes:
- South Alabama is playing in its first bowl game since the 2016 Arizona Bowl and the third bowl game in school history, also playing in the 2014 Camelia Bowl.
- The Hilltoppers and Jaguars have only met one time previously. WKU visited South Alabama in 2013 and lost a close battle to the Jags by a score of 31-24.
- South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection this year after rushing for 1,014 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns in 11 games this season. Webb, a fourth-year junior, announced earlier this month that he would return to USA for the 2023 season.
- South Alabama defensive back Yam Banks also earned a First Team All-Sun Belt selection this season. Banks had five interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery this year with one touchdown and ten pass deflections.
- Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed, a transfer from DII West Florida, was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year this season and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection. Reed completed 353 of 548 passes for a league-high 4,247 yards with 44 total touchdowns. Reed announced earlier this month that he would return to WKU for the 2023 season.
- Western Kentucky defensive end Juwuan Jones was recently named an academic All-American for the third time in his college football career. Jones was also an All-C-USA Honorable Mention.
- The game will take place on the first day of the early signing period
- After a ten-win season, USA head coach Kane Wommack recently signed a contract extension that will keep him with USA through the 2028 season
