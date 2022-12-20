2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs Toledo — How To Watch

Liberty Flames (8-4 FBS Indepedent ) vs Toledo Rockets (8-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference)

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

TV: ESPN: Anish Sharoff (PxP)/Tim Hasselbeck (Analyst)/Marilyn Payne (Sideline)

Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/

Radio: Liberty: Liberty Flames Radio Network WRVL 88.3 Lynchburg (Play-By-Play: Alan York/Analyst: Aaron Stamn/Sidelines: Nick Pierce)/Toledo: Toledo Rockets Radio Network 1370 WSPD Toledo (Play-By-Play: TBD/Analyst: TBD/Sidelines: Mike Robinson)

According to DraftKings, Toledo is a one-point favorite with the over/under set at 54 points.*

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

