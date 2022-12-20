2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs Toledo — How To Watch

Liberty Flames (8-4 FBS Indepedent ) vs Toledo Rockets (8-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference)
Kickoff time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
TV: ESPN: Anish Sharoff (PxP)/Tim Hasselbeck (Analyst)/Marilyn Payne (Sideline)
Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Radio: Liberty: Liberty Flames Radio Network WRVL 88.3 Lynchburg (Play-By-Play: Alan York/Analyst: Aaron Stamn/Sidelines: Nick Pierce)/Toledo: Toledo Rockets Radio Network 1370 WSPD Toledo (Play-By-Play: TBD/Analyst: TBD/Sidelines: Mike Robinson)
According to DraftKings, Toledo is a one-point favorite with the over/under set at 54 points.*
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Notes:
- Sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was named second-team All-America by Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus. He is the nation’s leader with 1.9 passes defended per game (20 breakups, 5 interceptions in 13 games).
- Senior defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson was named honorable mention All-America by Pro Football Focus. His 16.5 tackles for loss ranks fourth in the MAC and 19th in the nation.
- Junior linebacker Dallas Gant, an Ohio State transfer, leads the team with 113 tackles. His 8.7 tackles per game is ninth among MAC players and 38th in the country.
- Defensive Coordinator Josh Aldridge is serving as interim head coach and will make his collegiate head coaching debut. Jamey Chadwell, who was hired as Liberty’s 10th head football coach on Dec. 4, will make his Flames coaching debut next season.
- After starting 8-1, the Flames lost three straight contests to close the regular season. Liberty has played a nation-leading six games decided by three points or fewer in 2022, going 3-3 in those contests.
- Liberty leads the nation in tackles for loss per game (9.1), led by senior DE Durrell Johnson. The Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American ranks No. 1 nationally with 22.5 tackles for loss. That ranks No. 2 in program history, trailing only Jason Wells’ 25.0 TFLs in 2000.
- The Flames’ leading receiver, Demario Douglas is just 23 yards away from becoming the seventh Liberty player ever to post 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
