Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Bowl Previews, Shae Wyatt, Kalvyn Crummie, + More

Dan and Emily are back to break down the Army-Navy thriller in Philly. Who better to do that with than Army linebacker Kalvyn Crummie, who forced the game winning fumble? Then, the pair break down bowl season in the AAC. To do that, they’re joined by Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt. The Green Wave face USC in the Cotton Bowl on January 2 in Texas.

Plus, the pair get into more AAC coaching news. That includes the firing of longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo by Navy and the hiring of Eric Morris at incoming AAC member North Texas. Niumatalolo leaves Navy with a record of 109-83 with the Midshipmen and Morris, also a part of the Mike Leach coaching tree, replaces Seth Littrell in Denton.

