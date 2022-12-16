Underdog Pawdcast: Grayson McCall Transfer News + Sun Belt Bowl Game Previews

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has officially entered the transfer portal. Where will he end up, and what does the loss of both McCall and Jamey Chadwell mean for the Chanticleers program as a whole moving forward?

Zeke and Brian break down McCall surprisingly suiting up for the bowl game against East Carolina, along with electric games like Troy against UTSA in the Cure Bowl, South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl, and Marshall against a surprising UConn team in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Rice also face an athletic Southern Miss squad in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile. It’s all on the docket in this edition of the Underdog Dynasty Sun Belt podcast.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice!

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites