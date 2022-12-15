FIU Football: FIU Extends Mike MacIntyre Through 2027 Season

FIU has extended the contract of head coach Mike MacIntyre for an additional year, as his contract now runs through the 2027 season, the school announced on Friday.

As reported by Underdog Dynasty, the extension wasn’t triggered by the original parameters of the contract and none of the initial contract’s terms change, outside of the extension.

Per multiple sources, FIU HC Mike MacIntyre has received a one-year contract extension.



All additional terms of the contract remain the same. MacIntyre’s original contract (screenshot) was due to expire 12/15/26. pic.twitter.com/iFXq5YorjG — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) December 15, 2022

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to lead such a remarkable group of student-athletes and staff here at FIU,” MacIntyre said. “From President (Kenneth) Jessell and Athletic Director Scott Carr to the entire FIU community, we are energized about the future of FIU football. I can’t thank them enough for their support and belief in our vision.”

In his first season at FIU, MacIntyre guided the Panthers to a 4-8 record after the program won a combined one game in the previous two seasons. FIU hadn’t beaten an FBS opponent in three calendar years prior to the team’s October victory over New Mexico State and broke other winless streaks during MacIntyre’s first season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Mike (MacIntyre) leading our football program.” Carr said. “His vision, character, work ethic and humility are second to none. It’s truly amazing what he has done to assemble a first-class staff and build a very healthy team culture. While we strive to win every game, we’re pleased with the increase in wins from previous years and how hard our young men competed the entire season.”

MacIntyre’s initial contract calls for a base salary of $750,000 annually.

The former Colorado and San Jose State head coach has a career record of 50-73, but has a track record of reclamation projects at both of his previous head coaching stops.