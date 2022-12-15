Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Bowl Season Part 1, Transfer Portal, Eric Morris Hire

Bowl season kicks off this week with UAB in the Bahamas, UTSA in the Cure Bowl, and more. Joe and Eric also get into a discussion about the winners of the 2022 C-USA postseason awards before discussing some key C-USA additions to the transfer portal.

The Tops will keep their quarterback and their head coach, it would seem, after Austin Reed won the league’s Newcomer of the Year award. Dwayne McBride also got some deserved recognition as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Of course, the big news in C-USA this week was the hiring of Eric Morris at North Texas. Can he build upon what Seth Littrell did at North Texas? Happy football watching!

