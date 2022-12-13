Coaching Carousel: North Texas Hires Washington State OC Eric Morris as Head Coach

Nine days after the announcement that the North Texas football program would move on from Seth Littrell, the Mean Green have their next head coach.

The university announced on Tuesday that current Washington State offensive coordinator and former Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris would assume the role.

“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said in a statement released by North Texas on Tuesday afternoon. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American. As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Morris is a native of Shallowater, Texas and played wide receiver at Texas Tech from 2005 to 2008 for the late Mike Leach. Morris began his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant at Houston. Morris then was an assistant at Washington State under Leach in 2012, before returning to Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury from 2013 to 2017. Thewre, he was co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, and later the sole offensive coordinator.

From 2018 to 2021, Morris was the head coach of FCS Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he took them to the FCS playoffs twice and won the program’s first playoff game. Morris was also named Southland Coach of the Year in 2018.

In 2022, Morris returned to Washington State as the OC and quarterbacks coach. The Cougars had the Pac-12’s best offense in 2022.

An introductory presser has not yet been announced.