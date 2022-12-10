Live Blog: Army and Navy Battle For The 123rd Time

KICKOFF TIME: 3 PM ET, 12 PM PT

TELEVISION: CBS

Play-By-Play: Brad Nessler Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jenny Dell

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One

Play-By-Play: John Sadak, Analyst: Ross Tucker, Sideline: Tina Cervasio

Other Radio Affiliates

Good morning from the 123rd meeting between Army and Navy. @Emilnem is on-site from Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field. pic.twitter.com/TmT6UkKthf — Underdog Dynasty (@underdogdynasty) December 10, 2022

Pregame: There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of this game in the buildup to kickoff. Regardless of these teams’ failed postseason hopes this year, it’s clear this game is, and will always be, their top priority.

The Black Knights are 5-6 and the Mids are 4-7 coming into this game. While the Black Knights can get to six wins on the season with a victory today, it won’t make a difference in the bowl conversation. The NCAA denied a waiver for them that would have allowed them to compete in the postseason despite two of their wins coming against FCS opponents.

It makes you sad to think that this will likely be one of the quicker games of the entire season.

One of the coolest parts of Army/Navy is that it takes like 2 hours 30 mins to play because both teams run option



If CBS weren’t involved I swear they could do this in an hour forty-five flat — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 10, 2022

Army-Navy is on. Watching soccer is treason. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 10, 2022

ICYMI: This was a quality piece by CBS as they spoke with parents of players from both academies who will likely play a vital role in this game.

The Army-Navy Game is a celebration of family and dedication.



This month, we brought eight families to New York City with one thing in common: they all have sons who play college football for the U.S Military Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy.



This is their story. pic.twitter.com/cOkCDxwUPD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

As we end the last few minutes before kickoff, Army seems like the safe pick despite the Mids being a 2.5 point favorite.

First Quarter: Navy received the opening kickoff and seemed to have the triple-option working well on the opening drive. Navy QB Xavier Arline looked to be hurt, but was only out of the game for a short time before returning.

It’s a good day to RUN THE DAMN BALL #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/4zBjmmLW8D — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) December 10, 2022

Arline then took a broken play for 17 yards on a second and long. Arline’s athleticism has always been impressive, but head coach Ken Niumatalolo has indicated they need complete performances as a quarterback from him to win games.

Navy were forced to punt on their first drive after making it just past the Army 40. The Black Knights start at their own 20 after that punt goes for a touchback.

Army begin their offensive day with two quarterbacks in the backfield. Tyheir Tyler playing in more of a slot role while Cade Ballard takes the main quarterback spot. The Black Knights gain just six yards on a three-and-out on their first possession.

On Navy’s second possession, they converted a fourth and one to continue a drive into Army territory. The Army defense then forced Navy into a fourth and eleven, that got the Midshipmen back into a punt situation. The Mids were able to pin Army inside the five, this time.

As the first quarter came to a close, the game was tied 0-0 with Navy leading in terms of yardage production 51-8. Navy ran 18 plays compared to four by Army.

If you like good defense, go watch some Marquel Broughton film from the last couple of years.



He's showing up early for Army today. — Joe Londergan (@joehio_) December 10, 2022

Second Quarter: Army begin their second possession of the game deep in their own territory. They tried two passes to fix things, but ended up punting out of their end zone. Navy got the ball back once again in Army territory.

Pregame look at the sweet lids worn by both teams for today’s Army/Navy game. : @KMontuoro13 #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/ghW6v51OyB — Underdog Dynasty (@underdogdynasty) December 10, 2022

Navy’s Bijan Nickols kicked a 44-yard field goal that snuck just inside the right upright for the first points of the game. The Mids lead 3-0 with 12:36 remaining in the first half.

Army took the ball at their own 25-yard line and completed another three-and-out. Cade Ballard once again put the ball in the air several times on the drive and all fell incomplete. The issues with Army’s depth at the slot position are showing at this point.

The Army defense followed that up by forcing a Navy punt in the Mids’ territory. Chris Frey continues to be one of the main talking points for the Black Knights with five total tackles and 1.5 for a loss at this point.

What a play by #99 Chris Frey! BULLIED the center and got the TFL on 3rd down! #Army pic.twitter.com/n7YduIiSUf — @ (@FTBeard7) December 10, 2022

Army picked up their first first down of the day with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter. That would be the extent of the success for that Army drive as they would punt a few plays later. The focus on the pass for Army continues to be unsuccessful.

Navy center Lirion Murtezi has reportedly sprained his ankle with a questionable return.

The Army defense forced another punt by the Navy offense, giving them the ball inside Mids’ territory. An early penalty would back them up five yards, which made a huge difference. The Black Knights would hand the ball to Tyler out of the shotgun and be stopped behind the line on fourth and two.

Navy missed an opportunity to add points to the their lead on their final drive of the half. Three penalties kept backing them up, eventually forcing the Mids into a fourth and 15. The Black Knights would then block the Navy punt and return it for a touchdown in easily the biggest play of the first half.

The press box just came alive — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) December 10, 2022

Navy would tick away the final seconds of the first half down 7-3. Arline would heave a deep pass downfield, but Army’s secondary would swat it down on the final play of the half.

First Half Analysis: It’s hard to ignore the possession dominance by Navy so far. They have held the ball for just over 22 minutes while Army has only had possession for just under eight minutes. Jeff Monken has to know that his lead is a gift from the football deities. No matter how you look at it, one first down is unacceptable.

It’s a bit odd that Army isn’t trying to get more done with Tyheir Tyler under center. Now that they have a lead and don’t necessarily need to create the kind of explosive plays that can come from deep passes, that might change in the second half.

For Navy, continue to keep an eye on the one-two punch of Arline and Daba Fofana. They’re running with purpose so far and combining for 106 yards. With their interior offensive line taking some hits, it seems likely they’ll continue to run those sweeps we saw them have success with in the first half and try to get away from defenders like Frey.

Third Quarter: Army received the second half kickoff. They picked up two first downs on that drive, including an unexpected Cade Ballard run up the middle for 11 yards. Army wouldn’t be able to advance the ball any further after that and punted the ball into the end zone.

Navy couldn’t do much in retaliation, punting once again as Army returned the ball into Navy territory. Tyler, would run a keeper that would have been good for a forty-yard touchdown, but it would come back thanks to a block in the back by the Black Knights.

That penalty didn’t completely kill the Black Knights’ momentum, however...a different instance did that. The Black Knights would get to the opposing 29-yard line, but a fumbled shotgun snap would push Army far back into their own territory. They were lucky that Navy didn’t return it for a touchdown. Instead, they punted it back to the Navy 23-yard line.

On the very next play, Arline would hand the ball off to Anton Hall, who would take it for a 77-yard touchdown run to give Navy the lead. Nichols would hit the extra point to make it 10-3.