Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 10 Recap + Week 11 Preview

In this edition, Brian and Zeke talk about the massive Coastal Carolina victory over Appalachian State last week that all but punched the Chants ticket to the title game, as well as Zeke’s run-in with Southern Miss fans on Twitter and the Georgia State beatdown that ensued.

This week, Appalachian State will try to get back on track in Huntington as the Mountaineers face off with Marshall, and Georgia Southern and Louisiana square off on Thursday night in a meeting of teams really sputtering at this point in the season. Plus, Troy hosts Army as the Trojans try to lock up the SBC’ west division while South Alabama tries to stay alive, in that aspect.

Listen to all of that and more in this week’s Sun Belt podcast.

