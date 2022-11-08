College Football Playoff Rankings: Tulane #17, UCF #22

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday evening. The same two teams included in this season’s first CFP rankings were once again included, but both moved up after winning their respective games this week.

The Tulane Green Wave (8-1, first in the AAC) went up to #17 while the UCF Knights (7-2, second in the AAC) were able to rise to #22.

The Liberty Flames, the only other team from outside the P5 ranked in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll not named Notre Dame, were not included in the latest CFP rankings.

This weekend (Saturday, November 12) Tulane and UCF will face each other in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET. The winner of that contest will not only be one step closer to an AAC title, but a sport in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games as well.