AP Poll: Tulane, Liberty, UCF All Move Up

Following week nine of the college football season, the latest AP Poll was released on Sunday. Several teams from outside the Group of Five found themselves in the top 25.

The Tulane Green Wave moved up from #19 to #16, the Liberty Flames moved up to #19 from #23, and the UCF Knights went from #25 to #22.

POLL ALERT: Georgia a near-unanimous No. 1; losses drop Alabama to No. 10 and Clemson to No. 12.



POLL ALERT: Georgia a near-unanimous No. 1; losses drop Alabama to No. 10 and Clemson to No. 12.

Tulane beat Tulsa 27-13 on the road this past weekend behind a big rushing day from Tyjae Spears. Liberty secured their first ever win over an SEC program in a trip to Arkansas. UCF picked up a touchdown victory in the Liberty Bowl against Memphis.

Tulane and UCF will face off this Saturday, November 12, in New Orleans with AAC title game complications. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2. Liberty face an away game against UConn at Noon ET on CBS Sports Network.