SMU offense outlasts Houston 77-63 in highest scoring regulation FBS game ever

If you turned away for a minute, you probably missed a touchdown. Because there were 20 instances of them.

In the final edition of an intrastate AAC rivalry, SMU defeated Houston, 77-63, in an electrifying, explosive, mesmerizing barnburner which shattered the record for most points in regulation in an FBS game, which was previously held by Pitt’s 76-61 win over Syracuse in 2016.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was the star of the one of the most captivating offensive clinics in college football history. The senior gunslinger fired for a school record nine touchdown passes, falling two short of former Houston quarterback David Klingler’s all-time record from 1990. It was only the sixth instance ever of nine touchdown passes, and the first since Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon attained that threshold in 2019. Mordecai’s absurd passing touchdown output matched his incompletion output, and he finished 28-of-37 for 379 yards in the victory.

In the first half alone, Mordecai registered 297 passing yards and seven touchdowns. But his achievements weren’t limited to the passing game. He added 54 rushing yards on eight attempts, accounting for a 10th touchdown as a runner.

Despite winding up in the more somber locker room, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune posted outrageous stats as well, racking up 527 yards through the air, 111 on the ground, and accounting for eight total touchdowns — seven with his arm and two with his legs.

The first half of Saturday night’s SMU and Houston game at times looked like an open practice for the offenses. SMU made a statement from the opening kickoff that this game would not lack explosive plays. After Bryan Massey launched the evening with a 53-yard return, Mordecai mailed the ball downfield to RJ Maryland for a 38-yard pickup. That degree of explosiveness in the offense never quelled until the final triple zeros appeared on the scoreboard. SMU struck paydirt in less than two minutes, and the teams traded seven consecutive touchdown drives until the Mustangs garnered a 28-21 advantage.

Other than a field goal attempt, which only transpired because Houston ran out of time in the second quarter, every first half possession resulted in one of two outcomes — a touchdown or an interception. SMU registered eight first half touchdowns, while Houston managed five with a pair of picks sprinkled in.

But in a game where the offenses moved the sticks at will, turnovers become even more costly. Houston watched its deficit amplify in the second quarter when quarterback Clayton Tune tossed interceptions to SMU free safety Nick Roberts on back-to-back drives. Roberts returned both picks inside the Houston 30-yard line, providing Mordecai and the offense favorable field position to strike — and that’s exactly what happened. When the aftershock from the interceptions settled, Houston found itself in a 21-point hole, and the Cougars never trimmed the deficit to single digits.

Because the expense of punting or kicking a field goal in a shootout is disadvantageous, Houston elected to go for multiple fourth-and-longs in the first half. On a 4th and 7, Tune connected with wide receiver KeSean Carter, who snatched the ball out of his defender’s hands, for a 37-yard touchdown. Later on a crucial 4th and 10, Tune launched it deep to true freshman Matthew Golden for a 42-yard score, signifying the quarterback’s fourth touchdown pass of the half.

The Mustangs entered the break leading the Cougars 56-35, and those 91 collective points marked the most in a single half since Marshall and Western Kentucky posted an aggregate 91 in 2014. Had Houston connected on its 49-yard field goal on the final snap of the second quarter, the matchup would have tied the 2007 North Texas vs. Navy game for most first half points in FBS history.

Despite scoring a season-high 35 points in a half, Houston also trailed by 21 — tying its largest deficit of 2022. The Cougars tallied 333 yards in the first two quarters, while SMU one-upped them with 433.

Although the rivals exchanged touchdowns on their first drives of the second half, the scoring barrage temporarily subsided in the third quarter. Houston ruined its perfect streak of fourth down conversions by turning it over on downs in its own territory. But the defense finally made its first and only stop of the night, forcing SMU to punt after the Mustangs registered nine consecutive touchdown drives. Excluding victory formation, that third quarter punt ended the only SMU possession which didn’t register seven points.

The scoring continued after the offensive dryspell, but Houston never crept closer than 14 points, while SMU never held an advantage larger than 21. The Mustangs burned 4:17 of clock on a fourth quarter drive — the longest possession of the contest — with a high-powered rushing attack. SMU collected 263 rushing yards in the win, led by Tyler Lavine’s 146. To cap off this clock-eating drive, Lavine scampered for a 15-yard touchdown which provided SMU a 77-56 lead and set a new SMU record for points in a single game.

Houston responded instantly with a 53-yard rushing touchdown by Stacy Sneed, and the Cougars subsequently recovered an onside kick. However, the 77-63 deficit was never sliced to seven points, as Tune threw his third interception to SMU cornerback Jahari Rogers in the end zone with 1:52 remaining. Houston was 10 yards away from the goal line, and a touchdown would have broken the record for highest scoring game in FBS history, which remains Texas A&M’s 74-72 seven-overtime victory over LSU in 2018.

Absurd stat-lines were commonplace in Saturday’s extreme high-scoring affair. Mordecai and Tune boasted the most supreme stat-lines, but there were other Mustangs and Cougars who posted numbers which looked fresh out of NCAA 14 Dynasty Mode. Houston featured three 100-yard receivers — Tank Dell (13 receptions, 180 yards), KeSean Carter (8 receptions, 136 yards), and Matthew Golden (5 receptions, 105 yards). For SMU, Dylan Goffney led the charge with 100 yards on three catches while the FBS receiving leader Rashee Rice collected 86 yards on nine grabs.

The game featured 1,352 yards of offense but the key statistic for both teams was in the win column. SMU and Houston now exhibit identical 5-4 overall records and 3-2 conference records. The defeat significantly hampers the Cougars’ chances of appearing in a second-consecutive AAC Championship Game, as Tulane, UCF, and Cincinnati all gained separation Saturday. The conference title odds remain similar for SMU, but the Mustangs now have tangible momentum going into the final stretch after collecting two-straight victories — including one in a 77-point explosion.