Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 13 Recap + AAC Championship Preview with Alec Holler and Larry Brooks

Dan and Emily are back to break down Week 13 in the AAC.

Then, they’re joined by UCF tight end Alec Holler and Tulane safety Larry Brooks ahead of the AAC Championship Game. Holler had four catches and a touchdown in UCF’s most recent victory over South Florida while Brooks had six tackles and a deflected pass in the Green Wave’s big win at Cincinnati.

Both squads are once again ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of the title bout.

RELATED: College Football Playoff: Tulane #18, UCF #22 in Penultimate Rankings

Then, Dan and Emily make their picks for the game, before taking a look at the coaching carousel in the AAC and around college football, including Cincinnati and USF.

