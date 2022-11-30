2022 All-AAC Teams and Individual Awards Revealed

The American Athletic Conference revealed its individual award winners and all-conference teams Wednesday, three days prior to Saturday’s AAC Championship Game between Tulane and UCF in New Orleans.

Individual Awards

The individual awards were voted on by the AAC’s 11 head coaches:

Offensive Player of the Year : Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane Defensive Player of the Year : Ivan Pace Jr., ILB, Cincinnati

: Ivan Pace Jr., ILB, Cincinnati Special Teams Player of the Year : Mason Fletcher, P, Cincinnati

: Mason Fletcher, P, Cincinnati Rookie of the Year : E.J. Warner, QB, Temple

: E.J. Warner, QB, Temple Coach of the Year: Willie Fritz, Tulane

All-AAC Teams

The AAC released First and Second Team selections:

2022 All-AAC First Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Clayton Tune Houston RB Keaton Mitchell East Carolina RB Tyjae Spears Tulane WR Tank Dell Houston WR Rashee Rice SMU WR Keylon Stokes Tulsa TE Josh Whyle Cincinnati C Sincere Haynesworth Tulane OG Lokahi Pauole UCF OG Cam'Ron Johnson Houston OG Prince Pines Tulane OT Ryan Swoboda UCF OT Patrick Paul Houston DL Ricky Barber UCF DL Tre'Mon Morris-Brash UCF DL Jowon Briggs Cincinnati DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati DL D'Anthony Jones Houston DL Darian Varner Temple LB Jason Johnson UCF LB Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati LB John Marshall Navy LB Dorian Williams Tulane CB Ja'Quan Sheppard Cincinnati CB Jarius Monroe Tulane S Quindell Johnson Memphis S Macon Clark Tulane K Chris Howard Memphis P Mason Fletcher Cincinnati RS Jimmy Horn Jr. South Florida

2022 All-AAC Second Team Pos. Player College Pos. Player College QB Michael Pratt Tulane RB Isaiah Bowser UCF RB Brian Battie South Florida WR Ryan O'Keefe UCF WR Tyler Scott Cincinnati WR C.J. Johnson East Carolina WR Xavier Weaver South Florida TE Caden Prieskorn Memphis C Matt Lee UCF OG Sam Jackson UCF OG Justin Osborne SMU OT James Tunstall Cincinnati OT Joey Claybrook Tulane DL Elijah Chatman SMU DL Darius Hodges Tulane DL Patrick Jenkins Tulane DL Anthony Goodlow Tulsa LB Xavier Cullens Memphis LB Layton Jordan Temple LB Nick Anderson Tulane LB Justin Wright Tulsa CB Malik Fleming East Carolina CB Art Green Houston S Ja'Von Hicks Cincinnati S Gervarrius Owens Houston K Ryan Coe Cincinnati P Casey Glover Tulane RS Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane

All-AAC Honorable Mention

The AAC released a list of 14 players receiving honorable mention status:

2022 All-AAC Honorable Mention Pos. Player College Pos. Player College CB Arquon Bush Cincinnati OT Joe Huber Cincinnati OG Dylan O'Quinn Cincinnati WR Isaiah Winstead East Carolina RS Jayce Rogers Houston DL Jaylon Allen Memphis CB Davion Ross Memphis DL Jacob Busic Navy LB Dwayne Boyles Jr. South Florida C Brad Cecil South Florida OG Jaylon Thomas SMU S Larry Brooks Tulane TE Tyrick James Tulane CB Tyon Davis Tulsa

All-AAC Breakdown by Team - Total (First, Second)

Tulane - 13 (6, 7)

Cincinnati - 10 (6, 4)

UCF - 9 (5, 4)

Houston - 7 (5, 2)

Memphis - 4 (2, 2)

East Carolina - 3 (1, 2)

SMU - 3, (1, 2)

South Florida - 3 (1, 2)

Tulsa - 3 (1, 2)

Temple - 2 (1, 1)

Navy - 1 (1, 0)

Additional Notes