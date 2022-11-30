Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 13 Recap + Title Game Preview

The regular season is over, but this last week delivered on the excitement.

Joe and Eric get you ready for an epic rematch between North Texas and UTSA for the C-USA championship. UTSA may have injuries to deal with, but they’re coming off a record comeback win over UTEP while the Mean Green most likely spoiled Rice’s postseason hopes with a victory over the Owls. Western Kentucky also claimed a narrow win over Florida Atlantic in Overtime.

The guys also dive into FAU’s search for a new coach in the wake of Willie Taggart’s firing as well as some other coaching changes that affect C-USA and a bit of the transfer portal.

Happy football watching!

