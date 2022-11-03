 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Underdog Pawdcast Sun Belt: Week 9 Recap + Week 10 Preview

The West could get a bit wacky down the stretch.

By Brian Stone and Zeke Palermo
NCAA Football: South Alabama at UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brian and Zeke break down week 9 in the Sun Belt as Southern Miss picked up a huge win over Louisiana and Coastal Carolina found a way to fend off Marshall’s rushing attack despite not putting up huge numbers offensively.

In week 10, the boys look ahead at the massive Coastal/App State matchup on Thursday night that could decide the fate of the Sun Belt East, as well as South Alabama/Georgia Southern and Troy/Louisiana.

