Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 9 Recap + Week 10 Preview + News

On a new Underdog Pawdcast, Joe and Eric dive deep into why FIU is exceeding expectations, how Charlotte rebounded against Rice, and the most important pieces of North Texas’ defense. The Mean Green seem to be on a collision course for a rematch with UTSA in the league title game. FAU also picked up a massive win, for their own momentum and for Willie Taggart’s case. We also got a look at just how important Dylan Hopkins really is to UAB’s winning ways when he didn’t play against FAU.

Plus, they give their picks for key league postseason awards and review Hugh Freeze’s new contract in the context of the league’s future setup. Happy football watching!

