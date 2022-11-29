College Football Playoff: Tulane #18, UCF #22 in Penultimate Rankings

Ahead of conference championship weekend, the College Football Playoff committee released the second-to-last set of rankings prior to the start of the playoff itself. The same two sides from the American Athletic Conference who have been included in each set of this season’s rankings were once again in the top 25.

The Tulane Green Wave (10-2) moved up one spot from #19 to #18 following a win over Cincinnati on Thanksgiving weekend. That victory knocked the Bearcats out of the top 25 this week.

The UCF Knights (9-3) remained at #22 following a seven-point win against their archrival South Florida on Saturday.

Tulane and UCF will face off this weekend at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans to determine the winner of the American Athletic Conference. The two have already played each other once this season: in New Orleans on November 12. UCF won that game 38-31. Their second battle will kick off at 4 PM ET on Saturday and will be televised on ABC.