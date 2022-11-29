Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 12 Recap + Championship Week Preview

Brian and Zeke gather to talk about week 12’s Sun Belt matchups, including Troy’s comeback win against Arkansas State that turned into a blowout, JMU winning the East division over Coastal Carolina and the Georgia Southern/App State double overtime thriller. That last result helped punch Georgia Southern’s ticket to the postseason in Clay Helton’s first year at the helm.

The boys talk the Sun Belt title game between Troy and Coastal, while digging into how the Chanticleers may fare even if Grayson McCall is healthy enough to play.

To finish it out, the two look back at their preseason breakout picks and discuss what went wrong or went right for their respective selections.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice!

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites