Tulsa QB Davis Brin Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Less than 24 hours after Tulsa fired Phillip Montgomery, the Golden Hurricanes’ starting quarterback announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 5th. Brin became a starter in 2021 and experienced immediate success with 18 touchdowns and 3,254 yards. However, the gunslinger also put the ball in harm’s way too often as he finished with 16 interceptions.

This season, Brin improved significantly despite a horrific offensive line that was ranked in the bottom five in the NCAA in sacks allowed. Brin was sacked 32 times on just 250 passing attempts. Because of the additional wear and tear, Brin suffered numerous nagging injuries this season. Despite the offensive line and injuries, Brin still passed for 17 TDs and 2,138 yards in nine games while cutting his interceptions in half.

Brin likely finished his Tulsa career with 5,660 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. He was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week numerous times. When coaches look for film on the quarterback, they may turn their attention to his performance last season against Ohio State on the road. In Columbus, Brin passed for 428 yards and two TDs against the Buckeyes who were ranked in the top ten at the time.

Thank you Tulsa! Excited for the next chapter pic.twitter.com/zLHQzWA63d — Davis Brin (@DavisBrin) November 28, 2022

Potential Destinations

From the language in Brin’s announcement, it does not appear that he will be returning to Tulsa, albeit players in the transfer portal have the option to remain at the same school until December 5. Given that he only has one year of eligibility remaining, Brin will likely try to find his way to a program where he will have a chance to start and win in his final season. There are two scenarios to keep an eye on in regard to where Brin may transfer.

First and foremost, Brin could opt to reunite with his former head coach. Montgomery is likely going to be a Power 5 offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach next season. Prior to Tulsa, Montgomery helped Art Briles resurrect Baylor as the Bears OC between 2008-2014. In Waco, Montgomery gained a reputation as a quarterback whisperer and coached Robert Griffin III to the Heisman in 2011. Brin would likely be open to following Montgomery to a Power 5 school.

Something else to look for is a homecoming of sorts. While Oklahoma borders Texas, Brin is a native of Boerne, TX, a suburb north of San Antonio. Tulsa is over 500 miles away from San Antonio and is a minimum of an eight hour drive. With twelve FBS programs in Texas, you could see Brin choose to play closer to home in his final season so he can be closer to his family.