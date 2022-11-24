Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 12 Recap + Week 13 Preview with Tulane’s Nick Anderson

Dan and Emily are joined by Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson to talk about his process in ending up at Tulane and preview the Green Wave’s game with Cincinnati. Anderson has been a huge piece of Tulane’s recent success with 88 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season. He beat up 12 earlier this month in Tulane’s win over SMU.

But first, the pair recap week 12 in the AAC, including Navy’s upset win over UCF and Houston blowing out East Carolina. Then, they review the final week of the regular season, including Tulane’s game at Nippert, the War on I-4, and more.

Plus, three AAC teams are ranked once again in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Happy Thanksgiving!

