Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 12 Recap + Week 13 Preview

While UTSA has one spot in the C-USA title game clinched, the other one will go to either North Texas or Western Kentucky, depending on how this weekend goes. Both have winnable games, but as long as North Texas takes care of business, they’ll get their rematch with the Roadrunners.

UTEP also can get another postseason berth, but they’ll have to get another win over UTSA this weekend.

Joe and Eric also chat about Biff Poggi’s introductory presser at Charlotte and potential changes that could happen in the league on Sunday and Monday. Eric also gets some pushback on his musical tastes from FIU’s Grayson James and Joe has a theory about Middle Tennessee.

Happy holidays and happy football watching!

