Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 12 Recap + Week 13 Preview

Brian and Zeke discuss the goings on in the penultimate week of Sun Belt play, as James Madison gutted out a 42-40 victory over Georgia State, South Alabama rebounded after a slow start to overcome Southern Miss, and Troy saw an offensive explosion on the ground in a win over UL Monroe.

In the final week of Sun Belt play, there aren’t a ton of banner matchups, but can Troy hold on to its lead in a heavily favored contest against Arkansas State? Who will win the mid-off between Georgia Southern and Appalachian State? And will the borderline bowl-eligible teams like Louisiana pick up wins this week? Zeke and Brian discuss this all and more in this week’s edition.

