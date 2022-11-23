College Football Playoff: Boo Corrigan Talks Ranked AAC Teams + SEC-FCS Scheduling

The fifth set of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday evening. In the AAC, Tulane (#19), UCF (#22), and Cincinnati (#24) all were included in the rankings once again.

During the CFP committee’s weekly teleconference following the reveal of the rankings, a question was directed at committee chair and NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan with regards to UCF. UCF remained in the Top 25 this week after losing to an unranked Navy team 14-17 in Orlando over the weekend.

Q. What kind of discussion was there about keeping UCF in the top 25 and how close was it?

Corrigan: “Yeah, still two really good wins over Tulane and over Cincinnati. The defense has been strong. The 17-14 loss to Navy where Navy controls the ball, it’s a different kind of game that you’re playing in that respect. But they’ve had a really good season. Coach Malzahn has done a really good job, and clearly there’s a lot of respect from the committee for UCF to drop two spots.”

Later in the call, Corrigan received a question regarding how the SEC teams included in the rankings built the later part of their schedule for the season with matchups against G5 and FCS teams.

UAB lost to LSU 41-10 while Alabama beat Austin Peay 34-0.

Q. I was wondering if any conversation came up during your debates about LSU taking on UAB or Alabama playing Austin Peay this late in the season while you have teams like USC playing at the Rose Bowl against UCLA or Oregon hosting Utah...

Corrigan: “You know, we’re really looking at the whole body of work. We’re in week 12. People have played different people throughout the season, some stronger than others, and our goal really is to look at the whole resume at this point and make sure that we’re evaluating the entire resume instead of one single data point that you can get sucked into at times and making sure that we’re making the bigger, broader decision that we have to make and make sure we get that right based on being through week 12.”

The next set of rankings will be revealed following week 13, which will be the final week of regular season competition for most schools.