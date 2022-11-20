NDSU Loses Three Players to Transfer Portal Day After Regular Season Ends

It was a whirlwind weekend for North Dakota State. After the Bison ran through in-state rival North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday, they found out they would be receiving the #3 overall seed in this year’s FCS playoffs on Sunday morning. Just hours after that, they learned they would be losing three of their players to the transfer portal.

Cornerback Marques Sigle, receiver D.J. Hart and running back Dominic Gonnella all announced their departure from the program. All three were beginning to emerge as solid players on NDSU’s roster.

The sophomore Sigle made a name for himself on the defense this season, grabbing two interceptions and forcing a fumble. He even returned one of said picks back for a touchdown in the team’s win over Western Illinois earlier this month. He saw time in all 11 of NDSU’s games and was in on 232 snaps.

“My tank is on empty,” he wrote in a note. “[I’m] super drained. I need a new start and environment.”

On the offensive side, Gonnella and Hart were also notable players. In the finale against UND, Hart put up a career-best performance with 83 yards on two catches, enough to lead the team. On the season he had 13 catches for 183 yards and a score.

Gonnella also saw significant time this season, appearing in 10 games. He ran the ball 40 times for 259 yards.

As of right now, head coach Matt Entz has not made a public statement regarding the transfer decisions of these three players. North Dakota State is 13 days away from their first playoff game of the fall. The Bison are awaiting the winner of Montana and Southeast Missouri State.