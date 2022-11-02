Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) vs Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Date: Thursday, November 3 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET, 6:30 PM CT

Location: Brooks Stadium - Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

ESPN FPI: Appalachian State 59.3%

Betting Line: App State -3, O/U 64*

Series History: Appalachian State leads the all-time series 7-1. CCU’s only win came in Conway in 2020.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&C’s apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details

Preview

Coastal Carolina are looking to widen the gap between themselves and the rest of the field in the SBC East. In instances past, you’d expect them to be able to do rather easily due to their fast-paced, RPO offense led by quarterback Grayson McCall. There’s pause to be had, however, due to just how many hits McCall has taken this year. His offensive line had some issues keeping him protected in their most recent win, but McCall can still create outside of the pocket as well.

Coastal’s recent win over Marshall was a huge step up for Jamey Chadwell’s defense. Statistically, the Chants have not been one of the better defensive units in the SBC, allowing 27.3 points per game and more than 422 yards per game. But against Marshall, they allowed just 13 points and less than 300 yards of total offense.

While the Chants are coming off of a victory, they’re going into this game with a short week. Fortunately for them, they don’t seem to expect too many extra wrinkles or surprises from their longtime rivals.

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are coming off a 42-3 win against an FCS opponent in Robert Morris. Prior to that, their run game in the second half powered them to a win over Georgia State. They do have losses Texas State, James Madison, and North Carolina this year.

Despite some inconsistency as a team this year, App State still has the number one pass defense in the league with 179.4 yard through the air per game. In particular, veteran cornerbacks Steven Jones Jr and Dexter Lawson Jr have once again made a noticeable impact. Jones has 7 pass breakups with 26 tackles while Lawson has three interceptions and three pass breakups on the season.

Shawn Clark makes a point of three things with his defense: discipline, details, and fundamentals. When the veterans, as well as their younger front seven pay mind to those pillars, good things tend to happen. In Clark’s own words, however, his team will have their work cut out for them against that excels at keeping people guessing.

Prediction

The Chants have upset potential in this one. They’re playing at home, they’re known to start fast, and App State are known to start slowly. If they build a lead immediately and the defense holds in the second half, they’ll be okay. App State will do anything but let this one go easily, however. CCU wins 31-24.