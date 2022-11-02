Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 9 Recap + Week 10 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to break down Week 9 in the AAC, including UCF’s win over Cincinnati, ECU traveling to BYU, and Houston getting back on track. SMU also got back to .500 with a victory against Tulsa.

Then, the pair break down all five Week 10 conference games in the AAC, including an all-Texas matchup in prime time on NFL Network. UCF are also one score favorites in a matchup at the Liberty Bowl against the Memphis Tigers. Plus, they discuss the important things, like what pajamas different coaches around the league probably wear and who would win a pillow fight.

