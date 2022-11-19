Marshall runs over a flailing Georgia Southern, 23-10

Marshall steamrolled a Georgia Southern team clearly counting the minutes until the 2022 season is over, as the Herd stampeded for 255 rushing yards as a team in the 23-10 victory.

Rasheen Ali made his return from a season-long absence to this point, running for a team-high 79 yards, and and played a large role alongside fellow halfback Khalan Laborn (70 yards) in the 13-point win.

Freshman quarterback Cam Fancher continues to improve each week for the Herd, throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 63 yards and an additional score with his legs in a game that was never all that close.

The game opened with Fancher hitting wideout EJ Horton for a long 65 yard touchdown just a minute-and-a-half into the first quarter before riding that momentum to the win over Southern.

On the Georgia Southern side, the defense possibly gave its best effort of the season but the offense looked disjointed and the offensive play calling was suspect at worst. Jalen White paced the Eagles with 143 yards on just 13 carries, and had tallied 100 yards by the end of the first quarter.

For some reason, GS decided it had enough of moving the football and only opted to run the ball sparingly for the rest of the night despite its passing weapons all being on the shelf to end the year.

Southern signal-caller Kyle Vantrease did not look good, but the dearth of talent at the receiver position did him no favors. Vantrease finished with just 205 yards and a score to Khaleb Hood while adding an interception.

Hood was targeted numerous times throughout the game, but came away with just four catches for 40 yards, as Vantrease and Hood looked to be on different pages for much of the contest.

Marshall will close the 2022 campaign with a matchup against a similarly struggling Georgia State, while Georgia Southern will mail in yet another 60 minutes in a contest against rival Appalachian State, with neither having a banner season this year.