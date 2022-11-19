UTSA steamrolls Rice 41-7 to send C-USA title game to Alamodome

The Roadrunners started running in Week 4, and they can’t be stopped. This time, not even an Owl could catch them.

UTSA traveled down I-10 to battle Rice in their last matchup as C-USA rivals before both programs join the American Athletic Conference in July. And when the Roadrunners exited Rice Stadium, they left zero doubt of their status as the C-USA frontrunner in a 41-7 domination to signify their eighth consecutive win. After downing the Owls in lopsided fashion, UTSA is set to host the conference championship game at the Alamodome for the second straight year.

The rainy conditions in Houston didn’t slow down the explosive Roadrunner offense. Quarterback Frank Harris went straight to work in the middle of the first quarter with a 63-yard, sideline-tightroping touchdown run to put UTSA on the board. After getting into a groove, the star senior quarterback continued his rampage on the ground with a second rushing lengthy touchdown, this time stemming from 15 yards. Then to cap the opening quarter, Harris sent a screen to Zakhari Franklin for their 10th scoring connection of the season. By the time the field flipped to usher in the second quarter, Harris already had UTSA in a commanding 21-0 lead.

Harris collected 108 rushing yards by halftime, and after a brief appearance in the third quarter, he earned an early rest. The San Antonio native finished with 103 passing yards and three touchdowns strikes on an 11-of-14 showing, in addition to 124 rushing yards for his hometown team.

Rice’s quarterback situation wasn’t as smooth. TJ McMahon started nine consecutive games, but he suffered an injury in the prior week. With the usual signal caller unavailable, the Owls trotted out Week 1 starter Wiley Green, who hadn’t seen action since battling an injury in the opener at USC.

After a 4-of-5 start through the air, Green was strip-sacked on a safety blitz by Kelechi Nwachuku. But as UTSA recovered the ball to the Rice 15-yard line, Green remained lying on the field with an arm injury — the same one from the USC game. He was eventually assisted by several Owl staff members and relocated to the sideline but never returned. Shawqi Itraish filled in at quarterback and completed 9-of-19 passes for 89 yards and one interception.

Rice entered Saturday leading the country in turnovers and it maintained that undesirable label by coughing up the ball twice in the first half and once later in the third quarter. While UTSA returned the favor in the second quarter with a fumble and interception on consecutive drives, the Owls failed to capitalize. Rice maneuvered into scoring territory three times in the second quarter, but a failed fourth down conversion within five yards of the goal line and two missed field goals — Christian VanSickle’s first two misses of the year after a 10-for-10 start — sent the Owls into the half trailing 28-0.

When it came to the battle in the trenches, UTSA demonstrated more aggression on both sides. Potent run blocking allowed Brenden Brady to rush for 67 yards and Kevorian Barnes to add 64. Collectively, the Roadrunners posted 262 rushing yards on 8.2 per carry in comparison to Rice’s five rushing yards on an average of 0.2.

Led by Nwachuku and inside linebacker Trevor Harmanson, UTSA invaded the backfield for two sacks and 10 tackles for loss while in contrast, the Owls chipped in zero sacks and a meager three tackles for loss. The Roadrunners’ dominant front prevented Rice from tallying a single rush exceeding five yards until under three minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Owls never topped 10 yards on a single rushing attempt.

The second half was primarily handled by backups for both squads alike. Rice inserted freshman quarterback AJ Padgett into the game for his first collegiate action, while UTSA allowed Eddie Lee Marburger to guide the offense in the final two quarters. With an abundance of bench players in action, the Roadrunners held the shutout until Padgett delivered a 43-yard deep ball to Brad Rozner in the end zone on the second play of the fourth quarter.

UTSA is officially in the C-USA Championship Game for the second consecutive year, and once again, the Roadrunners will benefit from homefield advantage in the Alamodome. Only college football’s three remaining undefeated teams hold longer win streaks than UTSA, and Traylor’s team looks to make it nine in a road trip to UTSA to conclude the regular season.

After missing opportunities against WKU and UTSA, Rice only has one opportunity left at cracking bowl eligibility. The Owls haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2015 — one of the five longest streaks in the country — and they’ll need to upend North Texas on the road next Saturday in order to snap the streak.