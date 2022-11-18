Georgia Southern vs. Marshall: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Time and Date: 6 PM ET - November 19, 2022

Broadcast Network: ESPN+

Location: Paulson Stadium - Statesboro, GA

Records: Marshall 6-4 (3-3), Georgia Southern 5-5 (2-4)

Line: Marshall -4.5*

Point Total: O/U 53.5*

All-Time Series: Marshall leads the all-time series 4-2. The Herd last won in Statesboro 29-13 in 1996.

Georgia Southern Outlook

I’m going to keep this brief since I get tired of talking about teams that give little effort and have even less talent — Georgia Southern is a dead bird for these next two games. The defense never showed up to play in 2022, and sits firmly at 4th worst in the country with the chance to be the absolute worst with games against Marshall and Appalachian State on the docket to close the season.

Offensively, the team is too beat up at the receiver position to really compete. Khaleb Hood (753 yards, 2 TDs) is really the only starting caliber wideout left after the Eagles lost Amare Jones and Derwin Burgess to season-ending injuries over the last month or so. The rest of the receiving corps isn’t going to magically pick it up to close the year, making the offense a non-factor as the entire team limps out of 2022.

Marshall Outlook

On the other side, Khalan Laborn has been fantastic for Marshall as they currently sit in fourth place in the east division with a chance to move up barring a victory here and a loss by Georgia State this weekend.

Laborn has filled in admirably in the absence of standout running back Rasheen Ali, leading the conference in rushing for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns this season while powering a Thundering Herd offense that has changed its quarterback since the season opener.

Cam Fancher, too, has played better as of late, with the freshman turning in a 225-yard, 2 touchdown and 1 interception performance in the win over App State last week.

Defensively, Marshall has been stout all season, with the ninth-best total defense in the country through 10 games at 276 yards per game. With Georgia Southern’s depleted offense on the schedule for this week, look for the Herd to keep up the momentum against a team that has looked ready for the season to be over for the last few weeks now.

Prediction

If you couldn’t tell by this point, I think Marshall’s going to win this game. Take the -4.5 for Marshall and run, see if you can take the over team total and if props are available, take the over in yards for Laborn.

The only way I’d bet on Georgia Southern is by taking the team total under. This team stinks.

Final Score: Marshall 31, Georgia Southern 10