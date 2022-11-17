Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 11 Recap + Week 12 Preview

Plenty to get to on this week’s C-USA focused Underdog Pawdcast. First, Joe and Eric review an exciting week 11 that saw UTSA clinch a spot in the league title game and North Texas miss such an opportunity. UAB aren’t out of the postseason conversation just yet thanks to the stellar play of DeWayne McBride against the Mean Green.

Rice also came out flat against Western Kentucky and it cost them as the Tops forced six turnovers to get to seven wins. The Owls now have more pressure to get a win in the next two weeks.

Then, the guys talk through the news of former Michigan assistant Biff Poggi being hired as the next Charlotte coach.

Happy football watching!

